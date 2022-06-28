O’Connor family host garden party fundraiser in memory of Sean

Siobhan Worden, Roisin Cotter, Gabrielle Tuomey and Frances Lambe at the Open Garden fundraiser for palliative care organised by Anne O'Connor. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Padraig and Eileen Coyle with Anne and Michael O'Connor at the Open Garden fundraiser for palliative care organised by Anne. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

'Lucy' with Oisin Gallagher, Peter Donnelly, Matthew O'Connor and Shane Gallagher at the Open Garden fundraiser for palliative care organised by Anne O'Connor. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Time for a cuppa at the Open Garden fundraiser for palliative care organised by Anne O'Connor. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Valerie Feehan and Patricia Bolton at the Open Garden fundraiser for palliative care organised by Anne O'Connor. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Jim Clerkin and Michael McCann at the Open Garden fundraiser for palliative care organised by Anne O'Connor. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

The sun shone for a very special garden party in north Louth last weekend as Anne’Connor hosted a fundraiser for Palliative Care and the North Louth Hospice, in memory of her late husband Sean.

"We were truly overwhelmed by the response,” said Anne. We are very grateful for all the support that has been shown, and to all those who helped to make the day such a success.”

The fundraiser was held in the garden which had been carefully created by Sean during lockdown, and the O’Connor family were delighted to open it up to his many friends, former colleagues, neighbours and the local community.

A gofundme fundraiser had been set up prior to the event, which has already raised in excess of €10,000.

The family were also delighted to have received many donations at the garden party, bringing the amount raised to around €14,000

The online fundraiser will close at the end of this week, and funds raised will be presented to both the Dochas Palliative Care centre and the North Louth Hospice and Homecare Foundation.