Obsolete phone boxes make way for sophisticated new kiosks

Work on the new communcation kiosks has been welcomed. Expand

Alison Comyn

Work has commenced on removing the obsolete telephone kiosks at Mary Street, Peter Street and Laurence's Street last Saturday. They will be replaced with new kiosks of a more contemporary design.

The new kiosks will include accessibility features and an interactive digital screen that features a Wayfinding/Mapping system that is suitable for visitors and residents, providing links to Fáilte Ireland information on local tourism amenities etc.

Local councillor James Byrne says this is a welcome, and long-overdue move, he has lobbied for.

“It is something I have called for over the past two years as well as a review of old signage and billboards that detract from the look of the town. It's a welcome step in the right direction in seeking to improve our offering to visitors to Drogheda,” says Cllr Byrne.

“The kiosks will also promote awareness of council events and services, public buildings and tourist attractions etc”.

