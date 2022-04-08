Objections fall on deaf ears as Indaver granted permission to increase incineration by 235,000 tonnes per annum

An Bord Pleanála has granted permission for Indaver Ireland’s incinerator facility at Carranstown, Duleek to increase the amount of waste it receives to 280,000 tonnes per year.

Prior to making the application Indaver was licensed to accept 235,000 tonnes per year.

The facility can now accept an additional 15,000 tonnes of waste which can be hazardous for treatment, and up to an additional 30,000 tonnes of third-party boiler ash and flue gas clearing residues and other residues for pre-treatment.

The Board concluded that subject to 16 conditions the proposed development would accord with European, national, regional and local planning, transportation, waste and related policy and would not have an unacceptable impact on the environment and would not seriously injure the visual or residential amenities of the area.

A Board inspector in the case concluded that the proposal would make a significant contribution towards the provision of additional thermal recovery capacity for hazardous waste.

The application related to the existing Waste to Energy (WtE) facility operated by Indaver since 2011 at a 9.9 ha site, near Drogheda.

Sinn Féin TD Darren O’Rourke had objected to the proposal.

His observation to An Bord Pleanála included that the scheme would have a ‘hugely negative impact on the ecology/environment in Duleek, Donore, Kentstown, Drogheda and surrounds’.

Cllr Paddy Meade said, ‘The impact on dairy farmers related to contaminated rainfall if there were impairment to air quality is of particular concern’.

He had requested an oral hearing to explore the nature of the proposal.

The inspector’s report noted that the development will be carried out in two phases.

Phase 1 has an estimated construction and commissioning duration of 16 months and will involve the aqueous waste tank farm and tanker unloading area, the bottom ash storage building, the warehouse, workshop and ERT building, the new concrete yard and parking area and the development of a permanent contractors’ compound and access.

Phase 2 will have a construction and commissioning duration of 12 months and will consist of construction of the HGU and additional car parking and demolition and replacement of the single-storey office building.

‘The construction period employment will be up to 120 workers in phase 1 and 100 in phase 2.’