Ó Fiach College Leaving Cert students are praised for results

Chloe McNally, Ms Doherty, Amy Thias Neary, Mr Deery and Naoise Gray-Duff at an event in the Ó Fiaich campus this week to celebrate their recent success in the Leaving Certificate. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Zizi Mafa, Kerry William-Kenro and Conor Ó Murchú at an event in the Ó Fiaich campus this week to celebrate their recent success in the Leaving Certificate. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

The management and staff of Ó Fiaich College congratulate the class of 2022 for what can only be described as tremendous and well deserved results in their Leaving Cert, and Leaving Cert Applied.

Students have worked relentlessly over the past number of years and the evidence of such is seen in their results and achievements. Throughout two forced school closures, this group of young people together with their teachers set the bar for others through their motivation and work ethic which was second to none.

The principal, Mr McGovern, senior cycle year head Brendan O’Malley and all staff congratulated the students at an event at the Ó Fiaich campus this week.

The class of 2022 are progressing to a wide variety of higher education courses such as Commerce in UCD, Law in LYIT and Business in DKIT to name but a few. A number of these students are also enrolling in further education courses in Ó Fiaich Institute, with Pre-University Arts, Pre-Nursing and Social Care proving most popular.

“We thank the class of 2022 for their contribution to Ó Fiaich College over the years and look forward to hearing of their success in the coming years”, said a school spokesperson.