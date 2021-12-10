Nursing homes’ art exhibition goes on-line

Sandpit, one of the pieces from the Pride in Place project

Forget me not, one of the artworks from the Pride in Place exhibition

Over the past year artist Rozzi Kennedy has been working with residents of nursing homes throughout Louth on an art project initiated by An Tain Arts Centre which culminates this week with the launch of a virtual exhibition,

‘Pride of Place’ gives everyone the opportunity to view the work created by the residents during the project which was funded by Co. Louth funded by Creative Ireland Creativity in Older People 2021.

Rozzi, who is from South Armagh, is a graduate from Limerick School of Art and Design who has a special interest in working with older people.

She was An Tain’s emerging artist in residence in summer 2919 and as part of her residency she developed the Memories Matter with the Birches Alzheimer’s Day Care.

During the pandemic she worked with An Tain on ‘Signed Sealed and Delivered’ which saw her sending original paintings and letters to the residents of local nursing home residents.

This latest project saw Rozzi working with the residents of twelve nursing home across the county, helping them to develop their artistic talents and skills.

Not only did the residents enjoy exploring their creativity, but Rozzi was also inspired to expand her creative practice, based on their enthusiasm and feedback.

“It was wonderful to work with so many care homes in Louth and to continue building on the work of previous projects funded by Creative Ireland,” says Paul Hayes, Director An Tain Arts Centre.

The twelve care homes that took part in ‘Pride of Place’ were Dealgan House Nursing Home , Dundalk , Blackrock Abbey Nursing Home, St Francis Nursing Home, Mount Oliver, in Dundalk, Carlingford Nursing Home, St Joseph’s Hospital and Moorehall Lodge in Ardee, Sunhill Nursing Home in Termonfeckin, St Peters Nursing Home in Castlebellingham, Boyne View House, St Mary’s Hospital, Aras Mhuire and Sisters of Mercy in Dundalk.

The exhibition launch will be 15th December at 7pm on An Táin Arts Centre’s Facebook page, where Paul Hayes, Director of An Táin Arts Centre will talk to artist Rozzi Kennedy and a selection of the residents and the activities co-ordinator from Blackrock Abbey Nursing Home, just one of the care homes involved in the project

.