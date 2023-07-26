Number of Louth parishes affected as Archbishop Eamon Martin announces clerical changes

Clerical changes announced by Archbishop Eamon Martin will see V Rev Mark O’Hagan, PP, VF, St Patrick’s, and Adm Holy Redeemer, Dundalk, also serving as the Administrator for the Holy Family, Dundalk.

V Rev Michael Murtagh, who has been PP, Dunleer, for around 20 years, will return to Dundalk as PE, AP, of of the Holy Family. The Crossmaglen native had previously served as curate in St Patrick’s Dundalk.

Rev Maciej Zacharek, CC, St Patrick’s, and Holy Redeemer, is leaving Dundalk to serve in the Diocese of Dromore.

Rev Callum Young to be CC, St Patrick’s, Holy Redeemer, and Holy Family, Dundalk, while continuing as Assistant to the Rector, Redemptoris Mater Archdiocesan Missionary Seminary, Dundalk

Rev Damien Quigley, CC, Middle Killeavy, has been appointed as Parish Priest for Dunleer

Rt Rev Archdeacon James Carroll PP, EV, Togher, is to retire, with V Rev Patrick Rushe, PP, VF, Monasterboice, being appointed as Administrator for Togher.

V Rev Paul Montague, PP, Tallanstown, to be PE, AP, Tallanstown.

V Rev Anselm Emechebe, MSP, PP, Kilsaran, will take on the role of Administrator for Tallanstown.

Rev Pius Ekpe, MSP, on loan from the Missionary Society of St Paul of Nigeria, returns to Louth as curate for Togher and Monasterboice.

The changes are effective from September 9.