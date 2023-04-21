Number of Louth and Meath dentists re-entering medical card scheme increasing, claims TD

Local Fine Gael TD, Fergus O’Dowd, has said the number of dentists re-entering the medical card scheme in Louth and Meath is slowly increasing but says much more needs to be done to address the ongoing shortfall in the scheme.

Deputy O’Dowd received a response this week from the Minister for Health confirming that as of the end of March 2023, a total of 21 dentists were registered on the Dental Treatment Services Scheme (DTSS) in Louth and 11 in Meath, this compares to figures at the end of 2022 of 17 in Louth and 8 in Meath.

“Whilst this modest increase is certainly welcome, much more needs to be done to encourage more local dentists back into the scheme. I will be pressing the Minister to do everything within his power to further strengthen the attractiveness of the scheme ahead of his upcoming meeting with the Irish Dental Association on April 24th,” said Deputy O’Dowd.

“The government has also provided an additional allocation of €15m to enhance the provision of oral healthcare in 2023 which is also very welcome, however we must see a tangible outcome for medical card holders from this investment to ensure we have better access and less emergency referrals impacting the already overstretched HSE dental teams.”