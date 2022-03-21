Nothing merry about missing Merryweather engine from parade

Cllr Joanna Byrne said that the council should take proactive measures and shouldn’t be sitting back

Many would have noticed Louth’s vintage Merryweather fire engine was missing from this year’s Drogheda St Patricks Day parade.

Cllr Joanna Byrne called on the Council at March’s meeting, highlighting that the “fire engine was both running and working.”

She questioned why it was missing and that it could have easily been included, noting its historical importance to the town, along with the huge amount of money spent on fixing the Merryweather fire engine.

“I personally found it scandalous that it was not included,” said Cllr Byrne, asking that they council ensure it is included in the future.

Director of Corporate and Emergency Services, Joe McGuinness, said that Louth County Council do not run the Drogheda parade, and therefore had no input on this issue. He added that due to the Merryweather’s age, it is kept indoors.

Cllr Byrne said the Parade Committee might not have known the fire engine was available and road worthy, and that there should be some forward thinking from the council regarding “the national treasure.”

She added that the council should take proactive measures and shouldn’t be sitting back.