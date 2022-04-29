Not everyone in favour of Peter’s Hill artwork proposals

The Peter's Hill area of Drogheda is to be transformed.

Louth County Council is seeking feedback from the general public which will form part of the selection process for a new Artwork in at St Peter’s Hill – but early indications suggest not everyone is in favour of the idea.

The council recently tendered for an artist to create an artwork to be placed in the new Meeting Space at Peter’s Hill in Drogheda’s Heritage Quarter under the Peace IV Prohgramme.

This EU Peace IV-funded commission is in conjunction with the planned re-design of the space at Peters Hill, which aims to establish a new shared meeting space and to create a new identity for this area within Drogheda’s Heritage Quarter.

However, comments on local TD Fergus O’Dowd’s facebook page suggest many are not in favour of the art or, for that matter, the modernisation of Peter’s Street.

People have complained about losing another parking area in the town, while others have said they are “struggling to see the connection to the area and history” of the town. A commenter on Fergus O’Dowd’s Facebook post said “Not sure ultra modern contemporary stuff suits this quarter.”

Alternative suggestions were put forward such as a token of remembrance for those that were burned or slaughtered during the Cromwellian massacre.

Another commenter said “this looks like EU money being spent for the sake of it without a proper process and long term value added.”

As an area that is named Drogheda’s Heritage Quarter, others questioned why there was no criteria for artists to submit work under the theme of Drogheda’s Heritage.

The new artwork is to be placed centrally within the new Meeting Space and will be designed and fabricated to withstand an outdoor urban environment.

Artists were invited to consider ideas relating to light, incorporating light, regenerative fire, regeneration, renewal, coinciding events, church bells, sound waves, growth and regrowth, or other concepts relating to Drogheda communities, collaboration and inclusion, giving tangible form to aspects of meeting spaces.

The successful artist will be responsible for the design, creation, site delivery and liaising with the Consulting Engineers in the installation - which is expected to take place in September 2022.

Three artworks were submitted and as part of the community engagement and participation, members of the public are now being invited to give their views on which of the three design proposals would be their preferred choice. The result of this process is just one of the many elements that the assessment panel will take into consideration in their deliberations, but an important aspect which will also generate huge interest and comment.

A link to the public survey provides an opportunity to view and select the preferred design, https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/TLTF996 which will be circulated via Louth County Council social media platforms.

Closing date to submit your view is Thursday 5th May at 5pm.