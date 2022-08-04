Northeast beaches to receive much-needed funding

Bettystown and Laytown Beaches will receive €45k, while the Carlingford Omeath Greenway will receive €30k in funding under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme.

Bettystown and Laytown Beaches are to receive a €45k upgrade under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme.

The ORIS aims to enhance outdoor amenities such as walkways, cycleways, rivers, lakes, and beaches.

€30k has been approved to Develop three changing shelters along the east coast of Meath at Netterville Terrace; €15k has been approved to repair 100m of wooden boardwalk at Bettystown beach; €30k has been approved to upgrade the fencing and surface on the Carlingford Omeath Greenway.

“The funding today will provide a welcome boost to our local economy by attracting more visitors to the respective areas,” commented Louth and East Meathn TD Fergus O’Dowd. “In particular the funding to develop three changing areas in Netterville Terrace will make a big difference to the visitor experience along the East Meath coast.

“This funding announcement follows on from the unacceptable news that the €200k awarded to Louth County Council under ORIS scheme in early 2020 to provide much needed upgrades on the Mell Greenway in Drogheda is now at serious risk of being returned to the Department, due to the council being unable to commence the project within an appropriate timeline.

“Outdoor activities play a key role in communities and we have seen this throughout the recent pandemic. Recreation tourism is growing internationally and has the potential to have major economic spin-off benefits for our rural towns and villages.

Funding for larger scale projects under Measures 2 and 3 of the scheme will be announced by Minister Heather Humphreys in the coming weeks.

Minister Humphreys added, “Every county will benefit from this announcement so if you’re a walker, a swimmer, a cyclist or even a fisherman – check out the list to see what’s happening in your county.

“Getting active in the fresh air outdoors can be a tonic for the body and soul and this was brought home to us all during the pandemic.

“Some of these amenities are often hidden gems on our doorsteps so I’m encouraging people to get out and discover them over the rest of the Summer,” she concluded.