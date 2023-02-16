North Louth councillor asks minister to intervene on restrictive planning laws that are “ruining” family farms and rural communities

Cllrs. John Sheridan, Andrea McKevitt, Sean Kelly and Conor Keelan with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue and Senator Erin McGreehan at the meeting with farmers from all sectors in the Crowne Plaza Hotel. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

The difficulty faced by the offspring of farming families in getting planning permission for one-off housing on the Cooley peninsula has been highlighted by local councillor Andrea McKevitt.

She raised the issue when Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue attended a public meeting with members of the farming community from across the county in the Crowne Plaza Hotel.

Cllr Andrea McKevitt called for Ministerial intervention at department level with regards to the strict rural one-off housing planning laws which are presently in place.

The conditions make it very difficult to build on family owned land unless they own a certain amount of land or are family farmers, and in the case they are fortunate enough to satisfy this criteria they then must only allow X amount of children to build, leading to more division and conflict.

Councillor McKevitt was one of three County Councillors to vote against the County Development Plan in 2021, along with fellow Fianna Fáil Councillor James Byrne and Green Party Councillor Marianne Butler.

At the time of the vote, Cllr McKevitt had stated that her conscience wouldn't allow her to support a plan that would destroy rural Ireland.

“I feel the same now as I did then on the issue, the strict regulations that are in place are decimating rural communities, so many people cannot get planning on their family owned land, which was held onto for generations for their use to build a home and raise their family, however this no longer is an option.”

She told the Minister: “It takes a family to run a farm, not just one or two children and we need to acknowledge that as many farmers are only part time farmers and need to work other jobs for a stable income and these criteria will ruin family farms and livelihoods never mind our rural communities which is the heart of the Cooley Peninsula.

“Minister that is why I am asking you and your Department to help shape and influence policy for the longevity and sustainability of our rural communities. Intervention is needed now, to ensure that people brought up, be it in Corakit, Omeath, The South Commons in Carlingord, Mucklagh in Cooley , Ballymaklet in Ravensdale, or any area of Rural Zone One as its better known by planners, are afforded the same opportunities as their elders to continue to live there, raising the next generation to sustain our schools, GAA clubs, community events and the copious other groupings and organisations at the centre of our communities, she said.

She said that the Croí Conaithe scheme introduced by the government was very welcome and urged people to apply for it if they can, but noted that not everyone has a vacant or derelict property, and they don’t always come up for sale.