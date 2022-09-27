North Louth community won’t let vandals ruin their area

The bus shelter in Carlingford which was vandalised at the weekend. Photo Cllr Antoin Watters/Facebook

“We won’t let the vandals ruin our area!” is the defiant message from the community in Carlingford after the village was hit by vandalism at the weekend.

Volunteers from Carlingford Tidy Towns, Cooley Community Alert, and Carlingford Oyster Company joined forces on Sunday to clean up the trail of damage left behind.

The bus shelter opposite the tourist office was smashed when a beer keg was hurled though the re-enforced glass panels, a planter was up-ended and a litter bin and dog bag dispenser were thrown into the harbour.

Gardai have confirmed that they are investigating an incident of criminal damage which occurred at The Liberities at 11pm on Saturday night.

"No arrests have been made at this time,” said a garda spokesperson. “ Investigations are ongoing.”

The vandalism has been condemned by local Cllr Antoin Watters who described it “as very annoying” for the community.

"It’s a disgrace to think that someone would would do this.”

"We have residents in two estates who have been making representations to have bus shelter so that schoolchildren and the elderly won’t have to be standing out in the rain in the winter and now this happens. This was a great bus shelter and ideally located and it’s going to take big money to repair.”

He said the vandalism was also very disheartening for the local Tidy Towns Committee.

“It’s so annoying to see the Tidy Towns volunteers having to out and clean up the damage.”

He added that the badly damaged bus shelter creates a very bad impression for visitors coming to the popular village.

"I can’t recall anything like this happening before. People are working hard to promote the area and the Tidy Towns work so hard, keeping the place looking well, that this is very disheartening.”

"It all costs money to put right, even to plant the flowerpots again, and the Tidy Towns have to depend on fundraising or donations for their work.”