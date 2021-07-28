North Louth author set to complete marathon in a month for Irish Cancer Society

Pádraig Hanratty is set for the challenge of a lifetime as he takes part in the Irish Cancer Society’s ‘Marathon in a Month’ fundraising campaign.

North Louth man Pádraig Hanratty is set for the challenge of a lifetime as he takes part in the Irish Cancer Society's 'Marathon in a Month' fundraising campaign.

The local author explained that this involves completing a distance of just over 42 km, the length of a marathon.

'But if the thought of completing a marathon terrifies you, don't worry!'

Encouraging others to join him in completing their own trek, he adds: 'What make this campaign unique is that you just have to complete the total distance over the month of July. You can walk it, run it, cycle it, hike it, or even swim. You can do it in as many bursts as suit your time.'

All the funds raised in this campaign will help support cancer research. And they will provide much-needed help for vital support services for those who are affected by cancer.

The Irish Cancer Society is close to Pádraig's heart because he lost his mother to oesophageal cancer in 2005. 'During that time, I became aware of the invaluable support that the Irish Cancer Society provides to families at that difficult time. Cancer is the enemy that hurts us all, and every family has been affected by it in different ways.'

Research into cancer is ongoing around the world. "Needless to say, the focus these days is on COVID-19," Pádraig points out. "However, cancer isn't locked down and it can strike anyone. All we can do is reduce our own risks, and listen when our bodies are telling us that something is wrong. By supporting research, we can help reduce the risks for future generations."

To complete his marathon distance, Pádraig is going to do a number of circuits along Carlingford-Omeath Greenway over the month. This 7 km path offers unobstructed views of the glorious Carlingford Lough and mountains of Mourne. The path follows the route of the old Great Eastern Greenway railroad.

'The trains are long gone, but the scenic beauty remains,' says Pádraig.'During lockdown, I think we all began to appreciate the scenery that surrounded us. We are lucky in this part of the country to have such natural, wide-open beauty! Along the Greenway, as well as meeting other walkers and cyclists, you'll encounter a rich variety of flora and fauna.

Follow Pádraig's fundraising effort on: marathoninamonth.cancer.ie/fundraising/padraigs-marathon-of-sorts