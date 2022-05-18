North Louth Artists ‘looking forward’ to annual exhibition

The North Louth Artists’ annual exhibition is always one of the highlights of the local visual arts scene and this year’s exhibition, aptly titled “Looking Forward, Looking Back” opens to the public on Friday May 20th and runs until Saturday June 11th in The Basement Gallery at An Tain Arts Centre, Crowe Street, Dundalk.

The highly anticipated show, sees the group celebrating their 54th anniversary , will feature a collection of paintings, ranging from abstract to photorealism, as well as printmaking, and sculpture in bronze and steel.

North Louth Artists is a group of 14 professional visual artists, who all pursues their own professional career and come together to exhibit annually as a collective.

The group was formed in1 968 by celebrated Irish landscape artists Nano Reid and Bea Orpen, making the network one of the longest established groups of its kind in the world.

Those exhibiting in this exhibition are Ciara Agnew, Derek Bell, Sandra Bell, Anna Campbell, Gerry Clarke, Paula Eigenheer, Robert Kelly, John O Connor, Omin, Rosemary Warren, Irene Woods, who will be joined by invited guest artists Petra Berntsson, Michael Stafford, and Ray Delaney

The title of this year’s exhibition “Looking Forward, Looking Back”, takes inspiration from a painting by Jack B. Yeats, and will be a celebration of the variety of artists on display.

With each artist at a different stage in their career, they look forward to coming together annually to create original new pieces of visual art, whilst also commemorating all they have achieved as a collective in over 50 years.

This year, the North Louth Artists are delighted to welcome Lynn McGrane, Head of Exhibitions and Collection Services at the National Gallery of Ireland, to formally open the exhibition.

“I am so pleased to have been invited to open North Louth Artists’ forthcoming show “Looking Forward, Looking Back”. North Louth Artists have been firmly established in the fabric of the Irish art scene for many years, inspiring audiences year on year,” Lynn said. “It will be fantastic to see the works on display and hear more about the processes of the participating artists.”

“As a collective we are delighted to be celebrating 54 years in operation this year,” Irene Woods said. “Our annual exhibition is the highlight of our calendar, and it is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the variety of artistic disciplines and the breath of talent we have in the northeast of the country. We hope that our artworks will inspire and delight, and encourage new audiences to support and enjoy Irish art.”

In addition, the group are holding an auction for the Red Cross, Ukraine Fund on Saturday May 28th at 3pm in An Tain Arts Centre.

The artists have donated artworks which will be auctioned by Joanne Lavelle, who is sponsoring afternoon tea for the bidders.

The artworks which are going under the hammer can be viewed throughout the exhibition prior to the auction.

The group would like to thank Paul Hayes and staff, An Táin for facilitating the auction.