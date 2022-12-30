North East Doctor on Call under severe pressure over Christmas period

The HSE have advised that NEDOC GP Out of Hours Service has been and currently is very busy and experiencing a high volume of calls over the Christmas period and that this is likely to continue into the New Year. It will take longer to process calls to the urgent GP care service. Urgent calls are prioritised and are dealt with first. We ask for and appreciate your patience due to the longer wait times.

The NEDOC Service provides an urgent GP family Doctor service to patients of Meath, Louth (excluding Dundalk), Cavan and Monaghan.

The service can be contacted by calling 1800 777 911

It is designed to provide urgent GP care to patients and is not a substitute for the Emergency Ambulance Service who are the appropriate service to deal with medical emergencies where they arise.

GP out-of-hours (OOH) services across the country are experiencing unprecedented levels of patient activity as a result of persistent levels of raised respiratory infections in the community.

It is predicted that the weeks ahead will be extremely busy and all efforts are being made to manage calls efficiently, however please expect to wait in a queue to have your call managed during our peak times.

The GP out-of-hours service is for patients needing Urgent medical care. Where symptoms are mild, patients should access the HSE www.undertheweather.ie website for helpful self-care advice and attend their pharmacy for over the counter medication as appropriate.

NEDOC appreciates your patience and co-operation in this regard over the New Year period and the weeks ahead, until this period of unprecedented high demand returns to normal winter activity levels.