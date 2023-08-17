None of my stories have happy endings says Dundalk writer-in-residence Radhika Iyer

Sitting in one of the dressing rooms of An Tain Arts Centre, writer-in residence Radhika Iyer could be a Bollywood star.

She’s surrounding by mirrors, an appropriate setting for a writer who reflects on the experiences of women.

Born in Malaysia to parents from Southern India and now living in Dundalk, Radhika says she is “a hyper migrant”.

Her experience of living in different countries and cultures is very much a universal one and highlights the questions of identity which immigrants face.

"My parents were Indian first and Malaysian second,” she says. It’s a sentiment that will be familiar to second generation Irish people living in England, the United States or elsewhere.

Growing up in an minority community in Malaysia, then studying in England, living and working in Dubai and finally moving to Ireland, means that the struggle for personal identity is central to her writing.

"For me, because of the way I look, people assume I’m from India and I have to tell them a big long story so I channelled it into my writing. Sometimes it’s painful and I have channelled that pain into my writing.”

"Most of the time my protagonists are displaced Indian women. The stories are quiet dark, they don’t have happy endings.”

"I’ve been writing for a long time, more than 30 years,” she says, “I stared writing in my early 20s, mostly short stories, and then lie took over, with marriage, work and children, so I was just writing whenever I could.”

It was the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that gave her time to write when she was laid off from her job as a teacher in a language school.

“I went back to writing and submitted some pieces to RTE Keywords podcast and they really liked them.”

Her pieces were featured on RTE Radio and one was nominated for the IMRO Best Short feature award in 2020

This gave Radhika the confidence to continue writing and she submitted some stories to five or six publishers.

"One of them, Castles in the Air Press, which was founded by two Irish women, said they liked my stories and they wanted to publish them,

This led to her debut collection of short stories ‘Why Are You Here?’ being published as an eBook in 2021.

In these stories she writes domestic violence, identity struggle, discrimination, and body acceptance.

“I also write creative non-fiction. Focus Press in the United States were looking for stories about mental health, and published my piece ‘We Should Have Jumped’ was in a Mental Health Anthology in 2022.

Radhika was delighted to be offered a three-month residency in An Tain Arts Centre, taking a leave of absence from her job in Drogheda with Louth Meath Education and Training Board.

During the residency she is working on a performance piece based on the short story ‘Why Are You Here?’

"It’s a dialogue-based piece. I wanted to do something with the story and suggested an audio installation, that people could come to the venue and put on headphones to listen to it.”

An Tain’s Director, Paul Hayes, however, suggested that she write it as a performance piece instead.

“I’ve never written a play apart from when I was at secondary school, so I have spent the last few weeks doing a course in play-writing.”

"The whole story takes place in a kitchen, with two women talking. It’s set in Dundalk, with women like me and food from different cultures.” she says.

The story’s title comes from a question she was asked by a friend, who said ‘Why are you here?’ as she wanted the kitchen to herself.

She envisages food from different cultures being part of the performance.

"I won’t get it finished by the end of September but I would love to see it being staged in The Basement Gallery at some stage.”

"That would be like a dream come true for me.”

Meanwhile, Radhika will be reading some of her work on Culture Night in September.

“I have to choose four or five short pieces to read. It’s quite daunting but I’m taking it as a challenge.”

She has also joined An Tain’s book club and has been asked to share some of her writing with the group.

She is drawn to writers such as Salman Rushie, Margaret Atwood, Hanif Kureish, Jhumpa Lahiri, Mohsin Hamid, Arundhati Roy, RK Narayan and Arvind Adiga, and particularly likes those who write from an Asian or Indian perspective.