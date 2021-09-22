No time to delay County Development Plan, says Louth County Council Chief Executive

Councillors will not be able to delay the adoption of the County Development Plan, as the ‘timeframe is not there’ to meet their deadline, the monthly meeting of Louth County Council heard.

Chief Executive Joan Martin said she was aware there had been discussions among members about the possibility of delaying the adoption of the County Development Plan.

She said she had agreed to go back and review the legislation and let members know the position.

The CE explained that it was only possible for the members to make a proposal to delay the adoption, which would then have to go through the lengthy process of notifying the Minister, and would also need to go on public display for four weeks, along with other delays.

Ms.Martin added that the Minister had said that the fastest this whole process be done is 14 to 16 weeks.

The CE said she had presented councillors with a report on the ‘Material Alterations to the County Development Plan’ a number of weeks ago, which she said was the last step before the plan would be adopted, and would need to be done within the next two weeks.

She added that the timeframe was not there for a lengthy delay.

“As I see it, the council must deal with the consideration of the Chief Executive’s report by Sunday next.”

She pointed out that legislation stated that if members had not agreed to pass the plan by the required date, then it was up to the Chief Executive to do so. However, she didn’t envisage this outcome in Louth.

“But time is running out. We are at a critical stage.’

The councillors agreed to join a number of virtual meetings to discuss the CE’s report on material alterations to the plan.