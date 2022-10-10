No plans to slow speed at Congress Avenue rat run

Cllr Pio Smith said he was given assurances from Mr Johnson that the Council will be implementing some measures.

Councillors were informed that Louth County Council have no plans to install speed measures at Congress Avenue, at October’s Drogheda Borough Council meeting.

This comes following Councillor James Byrne questioning what was planned regarding Priest Lane through Congress Avenue, asking what measures are being implemented to deal with the rat run in the area.

While the Council carried out a speed survey and a traffic count of the area, it was found that while it might appear to residents that drivers passing through are speeding, there is in actual fact no speeding issues with the reports failing to indicate anything otherwise.

The Council Official standing in for Senior Engineer, Mark Johnson said, the Council therefore will not be doing anything in the area.

However, Cllr Pio Smith said he was given assurances from Mr Johnson that the Council will be implementing some measures to combat the ongoing issues, potentially installing a speed ramp.

He added that the area should be a 30km speed limit zone and if this was the case there would be an 85 percent speeding record on the road.

The Council official said that currently the budget does not currently allow for this, adding if the budget allows it the ramp will be installed before the end of the year.