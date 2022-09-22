No movement on Hebble Sand dredger since dramatic refloating

The Hebble Sand has been re-floated but no repairs have yet taken place, and there is no date for removal as yet.

Following the dramatic rescue of the Hebble Sand dredger from sinking in the River Boyne recently, since her re-floating, no repairs have been carried out, and there is no indication when the vessel will be moved.

Local TD Fergus O’Dowd has received correspondence from Louth County Council environmental department, who have been overseeing developments in the process.

“What I have been told is, to date, no repairs have been made to the boat. They are currently monitoring the level of water in the boat to make sure the boat stays afloat and upright,” said Deputy O’Dowd.

“Tanks and pumps are due down during the week to remove diesel fuel from the vessel fuel tank and empty bilges. The contractor was on-site yesterday to make an initial assessment of equipment required. Once this is removed the repairs will be carried out with the aid of divers to make the vessel safe”.

Double booms are still in place to contain residual diesel.

“We had officers on site on September 20th and diesel residue was noted inside the booms around the vessel,” said a spokeswoman for Louth County Council.

"On this date only small pockets of diesel residue were noted in the river along the quay wall at Drogheda port (Baltray end) and along the quay wall at Scotch Hall, opposite McDonalds and behind AIB, which can occur with tidal waters. Nevertheless Louth County Council will continue to monitor the situation. Samples were taken at the vessel, on the town side of the vessel and on the port side of the vessel”.

Regarding the removal of the vessel, it is understood that Drogheda Port is liaising with the Department of Marine on this matter. Ultimately the vessel will be towed to a marine scarp-yard in the UK, however there is no timeline for this operation.