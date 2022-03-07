No dentists available for medical card holders

Deputy Munster has continued to push the matter in the Dáil with Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath

Disappointment resumes for medical card holders who continue to be left behind in Drogheda, as they are facing a constant battle to find a dentist.

Local Sinn Féin TD, Imelda Munster said it is “disgraceful” that there is not one dentist in the town who will accept medical card patients.

Deputy Munster has continued to push the matter in the Dáil with Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath, where she called on the government to address the ongoing crisis in public dental services in Louth as a matter of urgency.

Over the last two years, 21 dentists have left the Dental Treatment Services Scheme (DTSS), with more expected to follow.

“This leaves only fourteen dentists currently working under the scheme in Co. Louth, and none of them are working in Drogheda,” said Deputy Munster

“Adult medical card holders haven’t been able to access dental treatment in over a year. This includes people who have serious illnesses including cancer and diabetes, and people who have complex dental needs.

“For well over a year people have been left with no dental care, many of them in pain, while the government has dragged its heels with regards to getting the scheme back up and running effectively.

“On top of this we have 5,000 primary school age children in Louth who are awaiting routine dental check ups. There are a further 6,000 in Meath. First class check-ups have been done away with due to the shortage of dentists, and there is a significant backlog for sixth class check ups.

The government have made contact with the Irish Dental Association regarding the matter.

“People are entitled to dental care under their medical cards, and it’s high time this was made available to them.”