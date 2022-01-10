Louth

No delay to Sean’s 100th birthday!

Drogheda man Sean O’Dowd marks centenary with close family 

Sean O'Dowd at his 100th birthday celebrations at Keogh's Lounge Ballymakenny. Photo Jimmy Weldon Expand
Sean O' Dowd at his 100th birthday with his family and some of his grandchildren at Keogh's Lounge, Ballymakenny. Photo Jimmy Weldon Expand
Sean O' Dowd at his 100th birthday with his daughter Bernadette and her husband Bob Blue who came from Sydney, Australia at Keogh's Lounge, Ballymakenny. Photo Jimmy Weldon. Expand
Centenarian Sean O'Dowd proudly shows off his letter from President Michael D Higgins. Expand

Sean O'Dowd at his 100th birthday celebrations at Keogh's Lounge Ballymakenny. Photo Jimmy Weldon

Sean O' Dowd at his 100th birthday with his family and some of his grandchildren at Keogh's Lounge, Ballymakenny. Photo Jimmy Weldon

Sean O' Dowd at his 100th birthday with his daughter Bernadette and her husband Bob Blue who came from Sydney, Australia at Keogh's Lounge, Ballymakenny. Photo Jimmy Weldon.

Centenarian Sean O'Dowd proudly shows off his letter from President Michael D Higgins.

Alison Comyn

Former Irish Rail stalwart Seán O’Dowd celebrated his 100th birthday right on time on January 10th, even if it was ‘all change’ twice for the venue!

Highfield resident Seán spent over 40 years in the booking office of MacBride station, and marked his centenary in Keogh’s Lounge, Ballymakenny, after two other venues had to cancel because of COVID.

