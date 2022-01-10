No delay to Sean’s 100th birthday!

Former Irish Rail stalwart Seán O’Dowd celebrated his 100th birthday right on time on January 10th, even if it was ‘all change’ twice for the venue!

Highfield resident Seán spent over 40 years in the booking office of MacBride station, and marked his centenary in Keogh’s Lounge, Ballymakenny, after two other venues had to cancel because of COVID.

"We nearly thought it wouldn’t go ahead, as two other venues had to close at short notice due to staff shortages,” explains son in law Tom Carolan. “But with just hours to spare, Keogh’s pulled out all the stops, and after antigen tests all round, 25 members of the family were able to celebrate with Seán and mark this special occasion.”

Six out of Seán’s seven children were able to attend – Brenda, Bernadette, Mary, Margo, Regina and John, with many of his 19 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren sending video messages. 23rd great-grandchild Haley arrived on the very day of his 100th birthday!

"Bernadette flew all the way from her home in Sydney, Australia, but poor Noel couldn’t make it from Devon,” adds Tom, who is married to Brenda. “I put together a video of how life has changed in Drogheda and Ireland over the last 100 years, and we made a few speeches and presentations, with Seán himself thanking everyone.”

Born in Baldoyle, Dublin on January 10th 1922, the life to which Seán was born into saw a much different Ireland than the one we live in today.

“People have no idea of what life was like back then without luxuries like water and electricity. We would have to fetch water from a nearby well and fill basins on washstands in various parts of the house to wash,” Seán explains. “Other facilities such as indoor toilets also did not exist in those days. Electricity did not arrive until 1931 and the source of light in houses was provided by oil lamps”.

As Seán got older he used to go out and about with his grandfather on the farm where he was groundkeeper on the substantial 300 acre Stapolin Estate, Kilbarrack. There were no tractors or mechanical aids back then and Seán helped out his granddad with some of the farming chores and remembers, with fondness, fetching water and buttermilk in big jugs when the men were working out in the fields.

The close proximity of where Seán lived, right beside the old Baldoyle Racecourse, left him with an abiding love for horses. Perhaps this emanates from an escapade he had as a young fellow during a race meeting.

“One day whilst walking in our field adjoining the racecourse, a horse unseated his jockey and bolted in my direction. I managed to stop the horse and I mounted the horse to ride him back to the enclosure,” he recalls. ‘The trainer and owner didn’t appreciate my gesture and screamed at me to get off the horse. I did, and ran back to the sanctity of the farm”. This, however, did not affect his lifelong love of horses which he developed through the racecourse and the farm.

Seán goes on to recollect how he developed his love for the game of golf.

“Baldoyle was surrounded by golf courses – Portmarnock, Sutton, Howth, Clontarf, Dollymount and St Anne’s out on the peninsula. It was little wonder everyone my age took up golf”. Later when Seán moved to Drogheda he joined Laytown/Bettystown and County Louth Golf Clubs where he had considerable success.

He won the Captain’s Prize in Laytown/Bettystown in the 50’s and the Lyons Cup, which was a prestigious competition at that time. He was also a member of the County Louth GC Barton Cup winning team on the occasion of their victory in that competition back in 1964 and was accompanied by Paddy Delaney in the match play when they were undefeated throughout the competition.

Seán commenced employment with The Great Northern Railway at the age of 16 years and came to Drogheda in 1941 having been successful in his clerical exams at the age of 20 years.

He recalls Drogheda being a very busy office at that time. He eventually retired from CIE in 1987 and says he worked in every station from Dublin to Dundalk, making great friends along the way, during 48 very enjoyable years.

In 1947 Seán recalls another unforgettable milestone in his life when he met the love of his life, Betty White, from the Back Strand at a dance in the Whitworth Hall.

He dated Betty for a few years and eventually married her and they went on to raise seven children. They first settled in the Back Strand before moving out to Harestown, Monasterboice. They both loved the countryside and the four acres of space they occupied was tended lovingly with lawns, glasshouse and vegetable area. For the next 20 years Seán and Betty lived the ‘good life’, whilst playing the occasional round of golf and indulging in their love of travelling.

However, Seán and Betty reluctantly decided to move back into town when they reached their advanced years and they settled into their new home at Highfield. Unfortunately they were only a short time there when Seán’s beloved wife, Betty, developed a serious illness and sadly passed away in August 1994. For the first time in his life, Seán was now alone.

He bravely dealt with his unexpected tragedy and his resilience allowed him to move forward and deal with his new circumstances.

He found himself adjusting to domestication and doing things he had never had to do before but to this present day he gets up each morning with a plan and has his chores organised in his own unique way. His favourite thing in life, is still chatting away and he spends quite a lot of his time keeping up to date with everyone and everything.

His positive outlook and good health, which he attributes to doing everything in moderation, has brought him this far. In his 100 years he has proved himself to be resilient, forward thinking; capable of anything to which he set his mind.

Seán still enjoys a good sing along and socialising, takes pride in his appearance and above all, has a deep love for his family.

His birthday celebrations were topped off by a letter and cheque from President of Ireland Michael D Higgins.