No council staff to carry out site visits

Calls for local authority staff to carry out visits to construction sites, as part of efforts to ensure development contributions and cash bonds are paid, are not feasible, the March meeting of Louth County Council heard.

Concerns about the recovery of development contributions, levvies owed by developers, were raised by Cllr. Tomas Sharkey following an audit report.

He told the meeting that the auditor had recommended regular site inspections be carried out “in order to enhance the recovery of development contributions and cash bonds as they fall due.”

But Chief Executive, Joan Martin, said that the local authority did not have the staff for visits to every single site in the county.

Cllr. Edel Corrigan added that the council should go to the department to seek additional staff.

She added “We don’t want to find ourselves as another Donegal in the future with sub standard houses.”

But the Chief Executive responded these were “entirely different issues” as this involved building control.

Cllr. Michelle Hall said: “It seems like a bit of a false economy,” and queried why there weren’t staff to check on development contributions.

The Chief Executive said that even if the department gave the green light for more staff, funds to pay them would have to be found.

“Most of our 750 staff are funded out of the council’s revenue budget,” she added.

She pointed out that up to €45 million is spent on staffing costs.

The council were told the local authority normally agree a payment plan with a developer after planning permission is granted.

The main method for ensuring collection of these levvies was through legal checks when houses are sold, the meeting heard.