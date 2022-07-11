No ceiling too high for women at Dromad Hire

Phyllis O’Brien who has been appointed recently as as Regional Workshop and Fleet Manager with Dromad Hire

Irish equipment rental specialists Dromad Hire has recently announced the appointment of Phyllis O’Brien as their Regional Workshop and Fleet Manager, working in their Dundalk premises.

The multi award winning Irish hire firm has proven yet again that they are a modern, diverse company by promoting equality in the workplace, with a large percentage of female employees now holding positions in both supervisory and managerial roles – encouraging the empowerment of females in a typical male dominant industry.

Phyllis has an in-depth knowledge of the hire industry having worked with Dromad for the past six years behind the scenes as Accounts Administrator. Her dedication and determination to progress in the company didn’t go unnoticed as management observed, encouraged and mentored her in preparing Phyllis to progress within the company.

“ Since commencing my career, I have been encouraged to challenge myself and to continue to advance and develop by taking on different roles and opportunities.,” says Phyllis. “I always knew I wanted to have a challenging job and that each day would be different. Throughout my journey so far with Dromad, I have been lucky to work with a number of role models, both male and female in management functions."

The Lislea native previously worked in the transport industry and in a private nursing home.

“I had been working in accounts and admin previously and carried the skill from job to job. Each job gave insights which I could bring with me.”

She admits that she thought that she would find herself working in a male dominated environment when she began working with Dromad and is delighted to see the company employing and encouraging women.

"When I came here there were quite a few females and that has increased which is great to see.”

She says that when her current role came up, she didn’t know whether she should apply for it as there had always been a male in that position.

"When I looked into and realised what it involved, I took the plunge and applied for it. I was encouraged to go for it by my colleagues.”

Her role sees her working in both the office and the workshop, where she has to ensure that machinery is ready to go out to customers, and also dealing with engineers, suppliers and customers.

She is delighted to be working in a company that encourages women to break down the barriers in what would have been seen as a man’s world.

" I found my female role models to be encouraging and extremely positive in progressing in what is generally a dominated male environment – these are wonderful characteristics to have and we need more individuals like this in the hire industry. This influence and support has helped me to take on my new challenge with confidence. ”