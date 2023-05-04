No bus stop for Dundalk’s third largest school

Dundalk councillor Thomas Sharkey, who is also the principal of Colaiste Chu Chulainn, has highlighted the fact that there is no bus stop serving the school.

Speaking at the monthly meeting of the Dundalk Municipal meeting he said that the school is the town’s third largest and has 870 pupils but hasn’t got a bus stop.

While there was “a very good amount” of students using bicycles, he said they have many students who want to use the bus, but there is no bus stop along Bothar an Iarainn.

It wasn’t just an issue for Active Travel but also inclusivity, he argued.

He outlined how the school has two autisum classes and part of their education involves them learning to use public transport but this was made difficult as there was no bus stop near the school, with the closest one being at Kelly’s monument in Roden Place.

They also had Ukrainian pupils who had fled the war and were living in Darver. They too had to get the bus and make their way from Kelly’s monument to the school.