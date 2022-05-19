Nine recipients recognised for their services to Drogheda

In recognition of his services to the arts, James Moonan was confered with an award.

Padraig Rath was recognised for his contributions to the village of Clogherhead, Dreadnots GFC and the RNLI.

Sr. Carol Burke receives her award from Mayor James Byrne at the ceremony in Highlanes Gallery.

Phil and David Judge with Sr. Carol Burke at the ceremony in Highlanes Gallery.

Roisin, Sinead and Kevin McGuigan with Cllr. Joanna Byrne at the ceremony on Wednesday.

The 2022 Drogheda Mayoral Awards saw nine recipients receive much deserved awards in the Highlanes Gallery, Drogheda on the evening on May 18, 2022.

The awards which are set by legislation under Section 74 of the Local Government Act, as a reserved function, saw Drogheda Borough District Elected Members nominate nine recipients for the 2022 Mayoral Awards.

Following a nomination and consideration process; awards are granted to persons who demonstrate outstanding service to the community over a period of time, and/or who represent the community nationally or internationally. In other words, those who Councillors consider put Drogheda on the map and those who stand out for helping make and maintain Drogheda as a great place to live.

Compering the ceremony was Meeting Administrator of Louth County Council, Grainne Tuomey, who congratulated all nominees and welcomed the Louth County Council Fire Service who conducted their Colour Party.

The Fire Service, made up of SubOfficer Donal Grogan, SubOfficer Garreth Floyd, Firefighter David Carron, Firefighter Eugene Brannigan and Firefighter Niall Clarke, carried three flags to the podium, followed by all attendees standing for the national anthem, played by the Fire Service on bagpipes.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Mayor James Byrne thanked the nominees for their service to the town of Drogheda and highlighted that they “demonstrate the best of the people” and that they “have more than met the high standards required to receive these awards.”

He also took the opportunity to remember the late Jimmy Weldon esteemed local photographer “who would usually be present snapping away.”

Chief Executive of Louth County Council, Mrs Joan Martin, advised the nominees that this was “the highest honour a Council may confer on an individual or group” and congratulated them on their award.

Award recipients included James Moonan, in recognition of his service to the Arts. As a local artist he was the finalist of the Zurich Young Portrait Prize at the National Gallery of Ireland in 2021 and the overall winner in the Credit Union ‘Imagine’ Art Competition.

Professor Kevin McGuigan, in recognition of his valuable contribution to the provision of vital sustainable water treatment in developing countries and his ongoing promotion and teaching of Medicine, Pharmacy and Physiotherapy with the RCSI.

Robert Murray, in recognition of his service to the greater Drogheda community in his role as President of the Drogheda and District Chamber of Commerce.

Tullyallen Mens Shed, in recognition of services to the community providing a place of belonging and companionship to its participants.

Margo Duffy, in recognition of her services to the community, in setting up the Drogheda Breastfeeding Support Group in 2008.

Padraig Rath, in recognition of his outstanding service and contribution to the village of Clogherhead, ClogherheadRNLI Lifeboat Station and the Dreadnots GFC.

Christy Mangan, in recognition of four decades of serving the community as a member of An Garda Síochána and his outstanding leadership in the combating of drug crime and criminality in Drogheda and beyond.

Sam Mulroy, in recognition of his services to sport and as a Louth County footballer and captain, leading Louth to successive promotions from Division 4 to Division 2.

And Sr. Carol Burke, in recognition of over three decades of Missionary work in Africa and for providing vital nursing and midwifery services to those in need.