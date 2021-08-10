Nicole set to take on Europe’s best

A 13-year-old Ballymakenny College student is set to take on Europe’s best at the World Taekwondo European Cadets Championships in Estonia at the end of the month.

Nicole Kelly will be part of the four strong Irish team and she will face up to a field of 29 black belts, with entries from Belgium, Bulgaria, Russia, Turkey, Kosovo, France, Germany and elsewhere.

Nicole has been involved in the sport for three years and has taken part in 10 competitions, winning gold in a staggering seven of them!

She is a blue belt and is still two years off the black belt grade, but holds no fears about taking on the European challenge.

‘It will be huge experience against the black belts,’ she says.

But the richly talented local girl says she hopes it will be the start of a journey that will take her to the Olympics in the future. ‘That’s the goal,’ she exclaimed.

Her cousin, Ben Kelly, also takes part in the sport and Nicole is based at the club in Lusk, Co Dublin.

Her proud dad, Dermot, says Nicole’s dedication to the sport is immense.

‘Even when Covid hit she trained through the pandemic at home keeping her fitness level high. She has won 2 gold medals in events abroad, first in Amsterdam and second in Scotland. Her dream is to reach the Olympics one day and this event would be a major stepping stone toward helping achieve her goal,’ he says.

The cost of going to Estonia is big and the family have set up a Go Fund Me page in the hope of getting support for Nicole’s European dream from the 24th - 28th of August.

The funding would also cover the cost of accommodation, Covid testing, kit bag and flights to the country.

‘Any donations would be very much appreciated especially with such short notice,’ Dermot stated.

