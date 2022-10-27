Niall McNamee returns to The Spirit Store

Niall McNamee, who is making a name for himself as an actor as well as a singer/songwriter, is looking forward to returning to The Spirit Store on Sunday at the earlier than usual kick-off at 6.30pm.

The 28 year-old has embarked on a tour of Ireland and the UK ahead of the release of the feature film ‘Without Walls’ .

Niall, who has strong links with the area, is a big Dundalk FC fan, supporting the club from his London home.

He cites musicians such as Jinx Lennon and David Keenan as influences as he too carves out a niche in the music scene.

A self-taught musician, he released his debut EP ‘Step by Step’ last year, having spent lockdown writing and recording songs.

Aside from his music career, which as seen him playing venues such as The London Palladium and Vicar Street, Niall has been busy making a name for himself as an actor.

He has played opposite Pearse Brosnan and Jackie Chan, and recently featured in ‘Reavy Brothers’, a short film based on the true story of the murder of the Reavy brothers in Co Armagh in 1976.

Niall can currently been seen in Sharon Horgan’s new series ‘Bad Sisters’ on Apple TV as well as some upcoming tv series on BBC and ITV.

He plays the lead role in ‘Love without Walls’, directed by the award-winning Jane Gull.

This uplifting film tells the story of Paul, a young musician and his photographer wife Sophie, who rely on their loving relationship for vitality when faced with extreme financial hardships.

The film, which is due to be released later this year, sees Niall performing a number of his own songs.

Sunday’s gig at The Spirit Store is part of a tour which brings him to Drogheda, Derry, Dublin, Belfast, Wexford, Laois, and Cork, before continuing to the UK for dates at the Camden Assembly, London, Manchester, Swansea, and Leicester.