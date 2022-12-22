Louth

New Year’s Day 5k and Fun Run in aid of Family Addiction Support Network

Margaret Roddy

Looking for a good way to run off the excesses of Christmas feasting? Then look no further than the FASN 5K and Family Fun Run which takes place on New Year's Day in Dundalk.

Organised in conjunction with An Garda Síochána, Louth Division, the event is a fund-raiser for the Family Addiction Support Network,  a non-profit organisation that provides support and education to families living with the effects of a loved one's addiction.

Founded  in 2001, the Dundalk-based group operates across four  counties in the Northeast - Louth, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan.

Their work is peer-led  is carried out on an entirely voluntary basis with no paid staff.

The FASN 5K will form part of a fundraising campaign to address a shortfall in funding and maintain the services.

In addition, they also hope to raise awareness of the organisation and highlight the assistance they provide to communities in the Northeast.

The 5k and Family Fun Run sets off from The Friary Hall at 12pm, with registration via myrunresults.com   Fee is €20 per adult including t-shirt and €30 per family of two adults (chipped) and two children (non-chipped).

