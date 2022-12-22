New Year’s Day 5k and Fun Run in aid of Family Addiction Support Network

Looking for a good way to run off the excesses of Christmas feasting? Then look no further than the FASN 5K and Family Fun Run which takes place on New Year's Day in Dundalk.

Organised in conjunction with An Garda Síochána, Louth Division, the event is a fund-raiser for the Family Addiction Support Network, a non-profit organisation that provides support and education to families living with the effects of a loved one's addiction.

Founded in 2001, the Dundalk-based group operates across four counties in the Northeast - Louth, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan.

Their work is peer-led is carried out on an entirely voluntary basis with no paid staff.

The FASN 5K will form part of a fundraising campaign to address a shortfall in funding and maintain the services.

In addition, they also hope to raise awareness of the organisation and highlight the assistance they provide to communities in the Northeast.

The 5k and Family Fun Run sets off from The Friary Hall at 12pm, with registration via myrunresults.com Fee is €20 per adult including t-shirt and €30 per family of two adults (chipped) and two children (non-chipped).