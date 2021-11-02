New Year before Pride of Place results out

The village will have to wait to the New Year to know it has fared in the “Pride of Place” competition. With Coved 19 the results will not be announced until February 12 next.

The village was chosen to represent the county this year in the “Island and Coastal Communities” category of the competition that acknowledges and celebrates the great work of communities across the country.

The aim is to showcase community spirit over the island and the competition is organised by Cooperation Ireland in conjunction with IPB Insurance.

It was quite a challenge for the local Tidy Towns who co-ordinated the village’s entry. This entailed putting together an audio visual presentation lasting 15 minutes and with no more than 15,000 words.

This overlapped with the preparation of the detailed and comprehensive entry document for the national Tidy Towns competition which had to be submitted by July 2.

The Pride of Place presentation had to be completed by June 23, and entailed inviting and organising an array of representatives conversant with various aspects of the community to speak and be recorded on video.

Louth County Council hosted the judges on October 12 at Dundalk Sports Centre where the local team made a presentation and engaged in a question and answer session with the judges.

Louth has had a consistent presence in the Pride of Place competition and has had a significant level of success in recent years.

The village will be striving to extend the county’s good record of achievement. The Gary Kelly Cancer Support Centre won the Community Wellbeing Initiative category in 2018 and the Maria Goretti Foundation was the winner of the Community reaching out category in 2017.

Carlingford were runners up in the Tourism Initiative category in 2019, while Omeath were runners up in the “Islands and Coastal Communities” category of the 2020 competition.

The adjudicators will be interested in the community’s response to Covid, and what the various local groups have done and how they have co-operated to alleviate the impact of the pandemic.