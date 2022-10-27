New TG4 series highlights Dundalk’s traditional musicians

Dundalk will be featured in an exciting new series on TG4 which looks at the traditional music scene in different parts of the country.

While the town’s strong heritage in traditional and folk music is well-known locally, it has often played second fiddle to other parts of the country, which are more famed as strongholds of Irish music.

In this new series Ceolaireacht presenter and musician Doireann Ní Ghlacáin heads off with her fiddle on her back, to find out what is happening at the heart of the traditional Irish music scene in four different areas around Ireland.

We’ve been told for years that traditional music lives in west Clare, Sliabh Luachra and Donegal but is that still the case?

Doireann delves into the music scene in less recognized areas, musically speaking, to see who is playing, what they are playing and where the craic is at.

She heads to Dundalk for one episode the series which also features Dublin’s north inner city, west Limerick and north Clare,

While in Dundalk, Doireann meets local musicians including Zoe Conway and John McIntyre, The Mary Wallopers, Gerry O'Connor and Nuala Kennedy, Finnian O'Connor, Tadhg and Sárán Mulligan.

In the episode, which airs on November 6th at 9.30pm, she learns about the rich cultural and musical heritage of the area.

The programme also shows some of the town’s music venues, including The Oriel Centre, St Nicholas Church of Ireland (the Green Church) and The Bar Tender.

Interestingly, there is also a local connection with the first episode, which sees Doireann visiting The Cobblestone pub in Smithfield, which made the headlines recently as a result of a controversial planning application. She speaks with publican Tom Mulligan, who is Tadgh and Sárán’s uncle, who tells us of his father TP’s work promoting music in the city since he opened the Cobblestone pub in 1988 and his own experience of traditional music in Dublin.

Tune in to TG4 on Sunday nights at 8.30pm, starting on October 23rd, to see