New sponsor breathes new life into D&D annual Christmas 5k

Sunday 18th December will see the annual running of the very popular Drogheda & District AC Christmas 5k, and this year, the committee is extremely proud to have a local company Lennon Solar join as title sponsors.

"We are absolutely delighted to have Chris and Bernard on board, and with the cost of power on the rise it makes more sense than ever to lessen your electricity bills and your carbon footprint by going solar,” says chair Paul Barrell. “As usual, the race will start and finish on the track at the Lourdes Stadium, making for a great starting spectacle as the battle gets under way to be the first out the gates and onto the road”.

While everyone in the stadium waits to see who will be the first athlete back onto the track, this year's event will have a free fancy dress Santa dash for the kids – no need to enter just turn up on the day. The support of Louth Sports Partnership and the use of the Lourdes Stadium is essential to the ongoing success of this high-class event.

"We are also very grateful for the support of all the team at Scotch Hall; for their sponsorship of all the various DDAC races, and for the use of their premises for the official launch on November 26th,” adds Paul. “We are nearing full capacity for this years event, so urge people to enter now and avoid disappointment before it’s too late. Entry is just €20, and includes a new bespoke Christmas medal and t-shirts for the first 800!”

Prizes are available for all age categories up to and including over 70s, so there is no excuse for not joining in the fun.

"Ever since Coca-Cola first came to Drogheda in the 1970s they have been huge advocates for supporting local interests. This year they will be responsible for the Christmas 5k prize fund and will also be supplying water to our finishers,” says Paul. “We are extremely grateful as always to have their support. We’d like to thank all our sponsors for this year’s race.”

The race starts at the Lourdes Stadium track at 11am on Sunday December 18th and make sure to register beforehand on https://www.njuko.net/drogheda_christmas_5k_2022/select_competition?fbclid=IwAR1zBjkkluv1rn12MbyxzS4yPdhHq6HYfk5K_uUU3mYwSmBqLRI9T0BnJCs