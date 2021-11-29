New single from Shock Sorrow

Two-piece band from Drogheda Shock Sorrow are releasing their next single “Die For You“ on Saturday December 5th.

“Die For You” is minimalistic production of piano and strings with emphasis on Keith Caffrey’s vocal delivery and vivid lyrical imagery.

The song is a poignant and heartfelt outpouring of love, loss, and suffering for his soulmate Aoife who tragically passed away recently.

“Die For You” comes at Christmas in solidarity with all those who have lost someone special, and also reminds us that this time of year is to be cherished with family, friends, and loved ones.

Joining forces from the ashes of former metal and rock bands, Keith and Steff Caffrey unite to form alt-rock/acoustic two-piece Shock Sorrow. Their distinctive signature of impassioned vocals balanced with poignant guitars has earned them their reputation as emotive songwriters in Ireland’s acoustic rock scene.

Keith’s fiancee Aoife Kearney died in a tragic drowning incident on August 23rd last year, and the heartbroken Drogheda man turned to music to ease his pain.

“The word soulmate gets overused but anyone that knew me and Aoife, knew how perfect we were together and how much we loved each other,” said Keith. “Aoife was my world, so I turned to the other great love of my life.”

The group’s debut EP The Heart Bleeds demonstrates Keith’s honest and profound lyrics, which reflect on love, loss, and grief, while Steff’s blend of acoustic and electric guitars creates a rich and textured auditory atmosphere.

Recorded, mixed, and produced by the duo in Steff’s Oirialla Production Suite, the EP is inspired by and dedicated to the memory of Aoife, Keith’s soul mate. It is a brooding and haunting journey through profound grief. Mastered by Siegfried Meier at Beach Road Mastering, Ontario, Canada, The Heart Bleeds stands proudly in the company of bands such as Kittie and Woods Of Ypres.

Armed with their powerful EP, dual guitars, and years of collective experience Shock Sorrow is now ready to bring their sound to live audiences.

"I found it really helpful to have this project; having a creative outlet has been a gift and it gave me something positive to work on,” he added.

Spotify link: https://open.spotify.com/track/68SlaI6s58vwUuoZ7KQOow?si=8706423764b94680

Social media: https://www.facebook.com/shocksorrowmusic

https://www.instagram.com/shocksorrow/

https://shocksorrow.hearnow.com/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=26isrxrBNDI

http://bandcamp.com/shocksorrow