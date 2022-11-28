New rents in Louth up 4% as fewer properties now available

The standardised average rent in Louth is now €1,219, an annual increase of 4%, according to the latest index report from the Residential Tenancies Board

The results of the ‘Rents for New Tenancies in the Second Quarter of 2022’ survey gave a slightly different view of the rental sector, with an analysis of rent being charged for new tenancies only. It does not provide a picture of the rents being paid by existing tenants.

The “standardised average” figure for Louth and other counties also took into account the range of rental properties which are available across the county.

The report shows that Louth is among fourteen counties were standardised average rents in new tenancies were above €1,000 per month in Q2 2022, which also included Carlow, Cork, Dublin, Galway, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Limerick, Meath, Waterford, Westmeath, Wexford, and Wicklow.

Niall Byrne, RTB Director, commenting on the release of the RTB Q2 2022 Rent Index said: “The Q2 2022 Rent Index Report shows us that the national rent level for new tenancies across the country has continued to rise. We also see a continued decrease in the number of tenancies registered with the RTB in the quarter. These results are likely due to a mixture of factors including the continued limited supply of rental accommodation. It is important to state that these results are for new tenancies only and therefore these insights relate to only a small part of the private rental sector in Ireland.”

He continued: “Over the last 12 months, there have been some important changes for the RTB and for the sector. With the introduction of annual registration on 4 April 2022, and of our new tenancy registration system in November last year, the data analysis and reporting capabilities of the RTB will be improving significantly as we move into 2023. We acknowledge that the new registration system has created difficulties for some landlords and agents, and we are working hard to address these. As we move towards the completion of this first cycle of annual registration in April next year, we remain confident that annual registration will provide the RTB with much greater visibility on rents for both existing and new tenancies. This expanded data will allow us to provide new insights and improved information to tenants, landlords and the wider public during 2023 while also providing enhanced data to inform the development of policy for the residential rental sector.”