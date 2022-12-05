New regulations will bring long-awaited Changing Places’ toilets

Cllr and Deputy Mayor of Drogheda Declan Power and Cllr Paddy McQuillan with some of the people who braved the weather to attend the Changing Places rally at St. Peter's church. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

After years of campaigning, new regulations have been introduced that will require a ‘Changing Places’ toilet to be included in certain buildings in Louth.

The move has been warmly welcomed by local parents, groups and public representatives who have lobbied for this vital facility for people with disabilities in Louth.

On the eve of International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2022, the Minister of State for Local Government and Planning at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Peter Burke, TD, signed the new regulations that will require a changing places toilet to be included in certain buildings in Co Louth.

A changing places toilet offers larger supported facilities that address the needs of people for whom current accessible sanitary accommodation is inadequate. These facilities enable people with complex care needs to take part in everyday activities such as travel, shopping, family days out or attending a sporting event.

It’s estimated that there are currently only 19 changing places toilets in Ireland. The revised Part M Building Regulation will greatly improve community participation and social inclusion for people with complex care needs in Louth. As many as 80 changing places toilets could be provided nationwide each year in buildings or locations such as shopping centres, museums, galleries, cinemas, hotels, roadside service stations and heritage sites.

Changing places toilets enable people with complex care needs in Louth to take part in everyday activities

Drogheda woman Annette Reynolds Monaghan is mum to Jamie, who has complex needs, and who has been behind the Louth campaign ‘Changing Places for Drogheda’ to have a facility installed.

“I’m absolutely thrilled at the positive and prompt response from Minister Peter Burke with the announcement to Include Changing Place facilities in the building regulations. This will mean families like mine across the country will be able to socialise, work and go on outings or attend an event knowing that an accessible specialised bathroom is available to access," she says. “I welcome this new regulation and thank everyone that supported, campaigned and emailed the Minister to ensure an inclusive society for everyone.”

She also said a ‘massive thank you’ to the committee in Changing Places for Drogheda and beyond for the hard work, commitment to the cause and working closely with Louth County Council and local disabled organisations in Louth and beyond.

“I want to also add in our hard working Louth TDs and Councillors thank you so much for pushing this through,” she added. “And to the general public for standing behind that person in your life, community and ensuring that everyone is equal in an inclusive society; you all spoke out, emailed the Minister and had ‘Your Voices Heard’!.

One of the local councillors who was also behind the local campaign is Cllr Paddy McQuillan, who said he was delighted at the news.

“The lack of these facilities exclude people with specific needs from participating in social, cultural and economic activities. This news will come as comfort to families that care for loved ones who require these facilities in our communities,” said Cllr McQuillan. “Working as a carer in the disability sector and a member of the Changing Places committee, I know how important changing places facilities are to the individuals that need them. This is a modern society and we should be providing for the most vulnerable members of our society.”

Minister Burke also said that these revised regulations will greatly enhance the lives of many people with a disability in Louth.

"Changing places toilets are needed to allow equal access to social activity and trips away from home for all citizens, and allow people with disabilities enjoy life in ways that I know many of us take for granted. I am delighted to be signing these regulation, making this requirement a reality, and supporting the Government’s commitment on advancing the rights and inclusion of people with disabilities,” said the Minister.

“Meaningful engagement with people with lived experience of disability has been central to our approach. Much consideration went into the membership of the working group to ensure that the right people were around the table. The group included those with the correct design proficiency as well as end-users and their carers. We received approximately 650 submissions in response to our public consultation, of which almost 95% originated from individuals on behalf of themselves as service users, their families, carers and friends.”

Based on analysis of Building Commencement Notices, it is it is estimated that over the next three-year period, this new Regulation will provide at least one changing places toilet in most local authority areas. Additionally, it is believed that placing the provision of such facilities on a statutory basis will encourage other developments to provide a changing places toilet on a voluntary basis.