New parish arrangements for Holy Family

Parishioners in the Church of the Holy Family and St Joseph’s, Redemptorists were given an update in the weekly bulletin on the changes to the parish.

In a message from Bishop Michael Router, he stated that he and Archbishop Eamon Martin were informed recently that the Redemptorists would no longer provide priests to cover the Holy Family.

Both Fr Derek Ryan and Fr Richard Delahunty will be leaving the parish on Easter Sunday and moving to new appointments.

Thanking them for their service to the parish over the past eighteen months, Bishop Router added that clerical personnel changes are made at the beginning of September and that until such time as a permanent administrator is appointed, Fr Mark O’Hagan, Parish Priest of St Patrick’s and Administrator of Holy Redemeer will administer the Holy Family Parish.

Fr Brian White will look after the pastoral needs of the parish each week from Friday morning until Tuesday morning and Fr Mark and the priests of St Patrick’s and Redeemer parishes will provide pastoral cover from Tuesday to Thursday.