New owners of Ballymascanlon House Hotel planning multi-million Euro upgrade

The new owners of Ballymascanlon Hotel are planning a multi-million Euro upgrade of the four-star hotel on the Cooley peninsula.

The TMR Hotel Collection, owned by Austrian businessman Thomas Roeggla, bought the landmark hotel for a reported €15million from the Quinn family who had owned it for 76 years.

The company stated that its plans for the 97 bedroom hotel will focus on upgrading the bedrooms and food and beverage areas, infrastructure, and investment in staff.

"Ballymascanlon House Hotel is synonymous with the social and business life of the north-east region and we are delighted to add it to our growing stable of luxury four and five-star hotels,” Director of TMR Hotel Collection (and Davy Real Estate - its representative in Ireland) Eimear Fox stated. “Since acquiring our first hotel in 2014 each purchase has been followed by substantial investment and growth in visitor numbers and local economic impact. We hope to further build on the superb legacy of service and hospitality provided by the Quinn family over the past three quarters of a century."

Ballymascanlon House Hotel stands on 130-acres of parkland, including a golf course. It has had many famous guests including George Best, Luciano Pavarotti, and the 1960s pop icons Engelbert Humperdinck and Adam Faith, while the Beatles stopped by for lunch in 1963.

It was also the venue for the first Ecumenical meeting of the four main churches of Ireland, North and South in 1972, which became known as ‘The Ballymascanlon Talks’.

The TMR Hotel Collection already owns a number of hotels throughout Ireland including Harvey's Point, Aghadoe Heights, Connemara Coast Hotel, Diamond Coast Hotel, Mount Wolseley and Farnham Estate.