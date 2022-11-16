New Navan-Duleek-Donore-Drogheda bus route confirmed

The National Transport Authority have confirmed a new Connecting Ireland Bus service will link Navan, Duleek, Donore and Drogheda seven days a week, including an early morning service between Duleek and Drogheda to cater for workers and students.

The service is expected to be up and running in the first quarter of 2023.

East Meath Fianna Fáil Councillor, Stephen McKee said, “I am delighted that a new service directly linking Duleek and Donore to Navan and Drogheda will soon come into operation. This follows intense lobbying of the NTA on my part for Bus Eireann services in the area to improve. The old Duleek-Navan service was of great social value in the area and many people felt very let down by the cutting of the route so it very pleasing to see that the direct link will be restored.

“The NTA tell me that the service will be up and running in the first quarter of next year. I am particularly pleased also that a new early morning service will soon operate between Duleek and Drogheda. I have been highlighting to the NTA for quite a while now about the need for an earlier service in the morning between Duleek and Drogheda to facilitate people going to work and also students who may be travelling into Drogheda or onto other destinations such as DKIT. The current arrangement is simply not meeting the need that is there.

“The Connecting Ireland Plan is a major national public transport initiative developed by the NTA with the aim of increasing connectivity, particularly for people living outside major cities and towns.

"It is welcome that small towns and villages like Duleek and Donore will now start to benefit from the Plan.”