New Louth solicitor welcomed in court

Recently qualified solicitor Shona Goring was introduced at Dundalk District Court on Thursday March 23. A native of Drogheda, Shona is the only child of Berndette Kierans and Brendan Goring

She was introduced to the court by Frank McDonnell solicitor who welcomed her as one of the ever-growing list of young solicitors in the town. He told the court that Shona attended Our Lady’s College Greenhills in Drogheda before going on to study sociology, politics, and law in National University of Ireland, Galway between 2014- 2017 and subsequently obtaining a Bachelor of Civil Law degree in Dublin City University in 2020. Shona sat the New York Bar exams in December 2020 and now qualifies for admission in the state of New York.

Shona, however, has chosen the bright lights of Dundalk over those of Manhattan and has been training with Brian Berrills and Company solicitors since March 2021 and qualified as a solicitor in February this year. He noted also that since qualifying Shona had taken up the position of Secretary of the Louth Bar Association.

She was also welcomed also by the Court Clerk on behalf of the Courts Services, Sergeant James McGovern on behalf of An Garda Siochana and Henry Lynch BL welcomed her on behalf of the members of the Bar.

Shona thanked everyone for their kind words and said she was grateful for the assistance afforded to her during her training by her colleagues and court staff and paid tribute to her training solicitor, Mr Stephen Reel and all the staff at Brian Berrills and Company. In taking up her position with the company, Brian Berrills and Company are now the largest firm of solicitors in Dundalk.