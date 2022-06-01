New Louth Rose Emma Barry ‘honoured’ and ‘overjoyed’ to be heading to Tralee

Louth Rose 2018 Annmarie Duffy with this year's Rose Emma Barry at the Louth Rose Selection 2022 held in the Crowne Plaza. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

New Louth Rose Emma Barry is ‘overjoyed’ to be heading to Tralee to represent the wee county after she was selected last weekend.

"I'm overwhelmed really, I went into this with my eyes open, thinking it would be a great way to meet new people. I never expected to be named Louth Rose!”

The Drogheda woman said she had “always wanted to be part of the Rose experience" but only decided she would put herself forward during the pandemic.

"I just thought it was now or never, so as soon as I had the chance to apply I went for it.”

A student teacher, she hopes to inspire other young women to reach for their own goals.

“For me, this is something I've wanted to do for a long time. Like most Irish families, we grew up watching the Rose of Tralee every year, so to be a part of it now really is a dream for me.”

Currently working in a school in Dublin as she completes her teacher training, Emma is also a talented gaelic footballer, and was proudly supported by her team Stabannon Ladies at the selection event.

"The girls have been an amazing with their support throughout all of this, I think I've become an honorary Stabannon woman over the years!"

Emma was part of a selection event held in the Crowne Plaza, Dundalk last Saturday, where she took part in group interviews, on stage performances, and even a bake off segment!

"I really had the best day, just enjoying the experience of meeting new people. All the entrants this year were absolutely amazing, I don’t know how the judges were able to pick anyone.”

One of the best known aspects of the Rose of Tralee festival is the on stage ‘talents' performed, which over the years have resulted in some weird and wacky singing, dancing, juggling and even napkin folding performances.

"When I was asked if there was anything I’d like to do, the first thing that came to my mind was baking! I really got into cake making during Covid, so I incorporated that into my on stage appearance, it was a bit of a ‘Bake Off’ challenge, and I’m glad to say it worked well.”

Emma adds that she is thrilled to be the first Drogheda native in many years to be crowned Louth Rose.

"It has been a long time since we've had a Drogheda Rose, so I’m really proud of that too.”

“It will be such an honour to represent our wee county, the Louth Rose Centre, and all the other amazing Louth Rose Entrants at this year's festival.”

She added that it is “also such an honour to be following in the footsteps of our 2018 Louth Rose, Ann Marie Duffy. She has done an amazing job over the last four years and has left very big shoes to fill!”

She thanked her “amazing family, friends, boyfriend and people of Louth for their overwhelming love and support! I am so excited for the journey to Tralee.”