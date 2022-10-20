New Louth library initiative means the service is now 24/7

CEO of Louth County Council Joan Martin at the launch of My Open Library (MOL) and Digital Learning Spaces scheme in Drogheda Library.

An Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council, Cllr. Conor Keelan cuts the ribbon on the My Open Library (MOL) and Digital Learning Spaces scheme in Drogheda Library.

Louth County Council Library Service is delighted to announce the opening of its My Open Library (MOL) and Digital Learning Spaces scheme in Drogheda Library. The initiative was launched by An Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council, Cllr. Conor Keelan on October 18th in Drogheda Library.

The MOL service provides access to the library outside of staffed hours for browsing, borrowing, studying, using IT equipment or having a meeting, thereby making facilities more accessible for members, especially for those who cannot attend their library during regular staffed times.

The library will be available to members from 8am to 10pm, 7 days per week, 365 days per year. Staffed hours combined with the My Open Library service, which offers automated self-serve facilities, will ensure optimum delivery of Library services, support for customers, community engagement and the development of programming activities.

“Serving the needs of a diverse, growing population presents unlimited opportunities for the library service to respond with a range of cultural and educational services, fit-for-purpose spaces and relevant print and digital collection,” said Cllr Conor Keelan, Cathaoirleach of Louth County Counci.

To further improve the offering, Louth Library Service has had significant investment in its I.T. infrastructure enabling the launch of a suite of digital hardware and software across all branches, ensuring a quality, digital customer experience. Library users can now avail of iMacs, tablets, iPads, hublets, virtual reality software, podcasting, interactive whiteboards, CAD software and 3D printers. The opportunities are endless for programming and learning opportunities for all ages.

“We are delighted to introduce the My Open Library service, a follow up to the My Open Library Service already operational in Ardee Library,” added Amanda Branigan, Acting County Librarian, Louth Library Service. “ Members will have access to the all services, including our new range of digital equipment at all times, not just during regular working hours.”

My Open Library and Louth Library Service Digital Learning Spaces are funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development and Louth County Council.

For more information on how to register for the MOL service please contact Drogheda Library on 041 9876162.