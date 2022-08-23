New leaf for Bettystown as work commences on library building

Local Fine Gael Councillor Sharon Tolan has welcomed the news that construction will begin on the much anticipated new East Meath Library in the centre of Bettystown. A sod turning ceremony will take place on Thursday September 8th, with construction works to begin just days later.

“This is wonderful news for the people of East Meath, and more welcome investment in crucial community facilities that we have been lacking for many years. I have worked hard since I was first elected to represent our community, collaborate with the Council Executive and together deliver on the local needs of the everyone in our community,” said Cllr Tolan.

"Schools, sports, roads, footpaths are all key capital projects I have helped deliver but I am well aware there is still much to be delivered, and I will continue to work on that.”

The much-anticipated development will bring a library service back to East Meath for the first time since the mid 2000’s.

Laytown library was the first purpose built branch in the county back in 1957 and the fabulous new library will deliver a whole new set of firsts to the residents of Laytown, Bettystown and Mornington. The new development will have the first Sensory Room in the county, the first library to offer users free access to the latest in 3D technology, and the first library to offer group study pods to students.

The 700 sq m library will be located in a landmark building with stunning views out over the sea and a major community meeting space overlooking a new plaza in the centre of the village. This state-of-the-art facility is designed with a variety of users in mind and features dedicated areas for children, teens and adults — whether they need a quiet place to work or are holding a book club. Expert staff, extensive collections and accessible learning spaces will provide the people of East Meath with the knowledge and information skills they need in the 21st century.

Three multi-functional meeting spaces will allow the library service to deliver a wide variety of events and activities for children and adults. The community and voluntary sector will also be able to book the meeting spaces for free as happens in our Ashbourne facility. The Ashbourne facility is home to a wide variety of groups with everyone from the local historical society to the bridge club to the local coder-dojo using the spaces at any one time. The spaces are in constant use as the library offers a uniquely attractive and safe space located in the heart of the community.