New high speed broadband for Roche Emmets a boost for north Louth

Cllr. John Reilly with Alan O'Connell, chairman of Roche Emmets GFC where a new high speed broadband point has been fitted

The installation and connection of a new broadband connection point for the Roche Emmets clubrooms at Rathduff in Roche was widely welcomed this week,

Local councillor John Reilly said the BCP point will be a major benefit to the clubrooms and the local community going forward.

Cllr Reilly said that the pandemic had shown the area needed high speed broadband to accommodate the new working from home environment.

"Going forward our work patterns have changed and may no longer return to long commutes. It has been proven now that given the opportunity, so many people can work from home, improve their quality of family life, and of course become more environmentally friendly.”

Roche Emmets chairman, Alan O'Connell, said it was a “tremendous boost to the Roche Emmets club with wi-fi now available in the building. We are bringing the clubrooms into the 21st century and the building will be more adaptable for other uses.”

Cllr Reilly added that free Wi-Fi is now available in the carpark by simply following a few straightforward steps to connect.

“It is now my ambition to have a small digital hub available locally as a work station for people in the local community to use. The area from the Ballymascanlon roundabout right across to the Hackballscross area, by and large, now has access to high-speed broadband.”