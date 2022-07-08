New gynaecology clinic set for Our Lady of Lourdes Drogheda

Senator Erin McGreehan has welcomed investment which will see a new gynaecology clinic opening at Our Lady of Lourdes Drogheda.

“I’m delighted to see Government investment ensure that a new see-and-treat gynaecology clinic will open at Our Lady of Lourdes Drogheda,” she told the Drogheda Independent.

“Since entering Government, Fianna Fáil has been making huge strides in women's health and the National Women & Infants Health Programme’s Annual Report for 2021 launched has shown the tangible results of that focus”.

She said the next phase of the Government’s Fertility Programme will see IVF introduced in the public health service for the first time, backed up by the enactment of the Assisted Human Reproduction Bill 2022 which will establish the proposed new Assisted Human Reproduction Regulatory Authority.

“Government investment of €7.3m last year for the National Maternity Strategy has allowed us to make significant progress with a further €8.7m being invested this year,” she added.

“The National Women & Infants Health Programme’s Annual Report shows more women and families being able to access healthcare services with 24% of women booked on the supported care pathway, while more women are being facilitated to access services closer to home”.