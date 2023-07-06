New food production strategy could unlock potential in Meath

Cllr Elaine McGinty calls on Government to radically rethink Ireland’s food production strategy

Speaking ahead of the Council meeting, Cllr McGinty said bravery is required to bring together a new vision for food production, one that includes farming communities whilst also pushing Ireland towards a greener economy.

“Ireland has introduced a vast amount of legislation relating to climate change over the last number of years. However the stern warnings from government and environmental groups, continue to highlight “a rapidly widening gap between Irish climate ambition and Irish climate action.” said Cllr McGinty. “The time for paying lipservice to the climate crisis is well and truly over. What’s needed now is practical and urgent solutions. That is what my motion seeks to provide”.

‘This motion is looking at an area that is fully within our control and could in fact be a catalyst for a faster and lasting change.”

The full motion reads:

To write the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform and the Minister for the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications to jointly consider the implementation of a radical public procurement strategy for food whereby the immense buying power of the government is directed towards ecology, friendly farming methods and local production. This will not only support our local economy here in Meath, but also promote a create a greater connection between farmers and the Irish public as we move towards a more sustainable and greener economy.

“Agriculture is such an important industry for this country, not just economically, but socially. Yet the debate around agricultural sector has become very adversarial and polarised, it is in dire need of some good and positive news. Public food procurement is a positive, ‘carrot’-style policy and far more effective than the threat of sanctions and fines. If introduced in Meath and beyond, it would use Government buying power to promote healthier food, that is produced using ecological friendly farming methods,” she explained. “The emphases are on local sustainable production and reducing our carbon footprint”.

“One can only imagine what this measure could do for the Boyne Valley and all its local food producers. Using local farmers and their produce in our hospitals, school canteens and government buildings is a game and market changer. It allows farmers to plan, scale and organically more towards a more sustainable food production model,” she added.

“The Government is under pressure to introduce “emergency” correction measures to reduce carbon emissions across the economy or face massive and ever-increasing fines need to get practical and proactive. A radical public procurement strategy for food using the immense buying power of the government is a game changer and within our control.”