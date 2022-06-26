New flexi-bollards installed along Matthews Lane

“The addition of the bollards will give safer passage on a little bit more of the road at least.”

New flexi-bollards have been installed along Matthews Lane to prevent illegal parking.

Councillor James Byrne said, “This will prevent HGVs from parking up, blocking access to pedestrians and forcing them out onto the road to pass.

“This stretch of road has been a long-standing issue where pedestrian safety is concerned. Louth County Council was willing to complete the footpath last year - but couldn't - as they don’t own the land on which the proposed new section would go and couldn't reach agreement at the time.

