New era at St Joseph’s CBS Drogheda as school set to welcome 50 female students

165 years of tradition will be turned on its head at the end of this year, when St Joseph’s CBS will accept 50 young women into the school as pupils, the first step to becoming a fully co-educational facility.

The Christian Brothers established St. Joseph's in Drogheda in 1858, moving to its current location in Newfoundwell in 1990, where it has always been a boys only school, currently catering for 900 students.

Now a member of the Edmund Rice Schools Trust, it was the annual joint school musical with Our Lady’s College Greenhills a few years ago which prompted the groundbreaking development, as Principal Paul Savage explains.

"Years ago, we had a very close connection with Greenhills for an annual or biannual musical, and when I was a student, I was involved in that,” says Mr Savage, a former pupil of St Joseph’s. “And as I settled into the role of principal, one of my fondest memories from my time at school was that experience and a different learning experience and social opportunity, so that’s when I introduced music onto the curriculum as a subject.”

He says working with the girls from Greenhills, and having music in the school, was such a positive experience for many of the boys, the conversation was started about making it a more permanent opportunity.

"With the all-boys school, there comes a tradition very embedded in sport or Gaelic, and it is a big sea change to move something like music into the curriculum,” he says. “Kathy (Kirk, music teacher) said at the start, she couldn’t even get the lads to sing happy birthday, and suddenly they were taking on lead roles in Grease; The Musical, it was very encouraging”.

Paul feels other single-sex schools will have to reconsider the traditional models to move with the times.

“As a school, we talk about inclusion and diversity, and one of the really positive things we have here is 37 different nationalities - as shown by the flags in the canteen - and so many different extracurricular activities,” says Paul.

“The next natural progression was to consider co-ed, as we had heard from several parents about how happy they were with the school with subjects that aren't available in other schools - I think we probably have more subject options than most post primary schools - so parents started asking those questions where they felt that their daughters didn't have those opportunities.”

Girls don’t automatically have access to subjects like technology, woodwork or tech graphics in single sex schools, which precludes them from moving into that area post-primary.

“We didn't offer Home Economics, so there's a whole cohort of our current students who haven't had that opportunity. We need to move away from that association of the subjects being related to any particular gender.

"With the questions being asked, I started the conversation with the Board of Management to see if they would be open to us, and it really was embraced, with very much an open door,” he explains.

"There was a whole consultation phase, so it wasn't something that we rushed into”.

Discussions with colleagues, parents and students began, and he says natural concerns arose in terms of things like what toilets will be used.

“It was very much the ‘nuts and bolts’ rather than the whole idea of it and there was huge positivity from the majority of staff, who felt that it was a natural move and progression.” he adds.

“And the next step then was to contact the (Edmund Rice) Trust. And again, we were pushing an open door, as their experience would have been with schools who were struggling with numbers, and that’s certainly not the case with us.

“We are in an area of growth with a massive surge in intake, so our decision comes from the positive impact of looking at the girls and the boys working together. Primary schools in Drogheda had all gone that way, and what we were now doing was taking young people at 12 years of age out of what they were used to and into a single-sex environment.”

Concerns about boys being turned away because of girls taking their places are unfounded, says Paul.

“We had been fixed at 180 admissions, so we moved that to 210; the board decided that for two years as we're moving in this direction, so that there wouldn't be a lot of places for boys that we'd increase the intake.”

He knows there will be a period of transition, but whilst most of the girls will begin as First Years, there will be some entering Senior Cycle too.

“I'm blown away by the support that there has been, so we have offered places to 50 girls who've accepted for next year, so a quarter of our first year will be female,” he explains. “To send your daughter to a mixed school that's established is one thing, but to send your daughter to a mixed school that's in its first year of this, is a leap of faith!”

Whilst some new toilets will have to be allocated to the new girls, what they will wear is another matter entirely!

“You sort of imagined that young people would be anti-uniform and when I met with our really active students’ council and mooted that this was an opportunity to review the uniform, I was astonished at how much they liked it,” he says with a laugh.

"They wanted to keep the grey jumper so we have a committee in the school currently set up to work on all of this, working with some of the local shops to look at a skirt that would go with that, and of course the option of trousers as well, along with a PE uniform, which we don’t currently have.”

So does Mr Savage feel the current school population will need any kind of transition education before the girls arrive?

"I think the staff are the ones who will notice the change most because there are no students currently haven't had experience of a co ed setting previously,” he says.

“For the boys, it's a reintegration to what they were used to in the primary setting and speaking to principals of other schools who have gone through the process, they say it's something that embeds and happens very naturally.”