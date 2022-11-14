New East Meath beach boardwalk ‘a fabulous addition to the area’

There has been a warm welcome for the newly installed Bettystown Beach Boardwalk which was delivered by Bettystown Tidy Towns through the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme Funding.

The short boardwalk runs from the Golf Links Road across the dunes to Bettystown beach and will make it easier for residents along the Golf Links Road and public transport users to access the beach.

Local Fine Gael Councillor Sharon Tolan called it ‘a fabulous addition to the area’ and congratulated Bettystown Tidy Towns for the project.

"I would also like to pay tribute to Meath Partnership who do a fantastic job in supporting groups and organisations to secure LEADER funding and deliver such great projects for their community. A boardwalk like this improves access for all to the beach, but it also helps protect our dunes which are struggling at the moment due to the high volume of walkers and stormy weather,” says Cllr Tolan. “I am working on a larger project to deliver a boardwalk from Bettystown to Mornington subject to planning and funding of course, but this is a great start and I have no doubt will get plenty of use throughout the year."