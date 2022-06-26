New crèche garden is child’s play thanks to €10k Amazon funding

16/06/2022 – children enjoying the new play area in the garden at Moneymore Childcare Centre which was officially opened on Thursday last. Photo: Andy Spearman.

16/06/2022 - Cillian Donnelly wasted no time in getting to grips with the digger in the new play area in the garden at Moneymore Childcare Centre which was officially opened on Thursday last. Photo: Andy Spearman.

16/06/2022 – Enjoying themselves in the new playground at Moneymore Childcare Centre provided by AWS are Sienna Trinda Andrews, Holly Deavy and Holly May Hanratty pictured with Joanne Reynolds (left) and Cornelia Robinson of AWS. Photo: Andy Spearman.

Deputy Ged Nash and Cornelia Robinson of AWS cut the tape to officially open the new play area in the garden at Moneymore Childcare Centre. Looking on are (from left): Councillor Paddy McQuillan, Joanne Reynolds of AWS and Marie Russell from the Board of management of the Centre. Photo: Andy Spearman.

Cody Smith and Lola Reilly present flowers and chocolates to Cornelia Robinson and Joanne Reynolds of Amazon Web Services (AWS) who sponsored the new playground at Moneymore Childcare Centre. Looking on are Lisa Cleary, the Manager of Moneymore Childcare Centre, Councillor Paddy McQuillan and Gemma Wilton the Office Manager at the centre. Photo: Andy Spearman.

“Never, ever underestimate the importance of having fun.” Randy Pausch

The children of the Moneymore Childcare Centre can certainly have outdoor fun all summer (weather-permitting) thanks to the Amazon AWS team!

Their new outdoor natural garden with playground was officially opened last week by Louth TD Ged Nash and guests from the AWS InCommunities scheme; the garden was created thanks to €10,000 funding from Amazon.

"It will make such a difference to have somewhere permanent and safe outside for the children to play,” says Lisa Cleary, crèche manager. “It was just a green area before and every day, our teachers would have to carry equipment in and out of the room, so to have it there all the time is wonderful.”

The children will make the most of the great outdoors, with magnifying glasses to examine bugs, and they hope to get tree stump seats for learning in the open air.

"We have to say a big thank you to Amazon and also to local man Brendan Gregory and the lads from Goldstar Maintenance for making our vision become a reality and all the staff for their support and help throughout,” adds Lisa. “Thank you to Deputy Ged Nash and Cllr Paddy McQuillan for attending the event and their continued support”.

The centre hopes to start Phase 2 of the garden soon, which will include a biodiversity project and bees, well away from the playground of course!