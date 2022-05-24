New Connections project aims to highlight mental health benefits of volunteering

Garda Eve McCrystal speaking at the launch of the New Connections programme during National Volunteering Week

Louth Volunteer Centre have launched a new project which aims at encouraging people in groups most a risk of poor mental health to get involved in volunteering

The ‘New Connections’ project, which was launched on May 17 during National Volunteering Week, will run until December 5th and is being funded by Mental Health Ireland.

“Volunteering has so many benefits to a person’s mental and physical wellbeing; it gives a real sense of connection to yourself and your local community,” Kayleigh Mulligan manager of Louth Volunteer Centre said.

"The New Connections programme will give us the opportunity to work with individuals that are in priority groupings for risk of low mental health on a very supportive and individual level to help them to find a new way to connect to their communities through volunteering.”

The Louth Volunteer Centre has discovered that certain cohorts of potential volunteers can find it difficult to secure volunteer roles. and has now chosen three groups to work with in the t ‘New Connections’ programme. These are adults with intellectual disabilities, people recovering from addiction and young men who have been through Garda diversion programs.

“Equality is important, but equity is more important. We need to level the playing field and give people the support they need to access the same opportunities as everyone else”, Olivia Conlon, Volunteer Development Officer with Louth Volunteer Centre said.

As well as working with the individuals from these cohorts Louth Volunteer Centre is also looking for local volunteer involving organisations to get involved in the project. “We are asking organisations that involve volunteers in their work to sign up to this project by nominating an inclusion officer that will be trained and supported to involve volunteers of all abilities and be upskilled in the area of mental health awareness,” said Kaleigh Mulligan.

‘I am excited to get involved with this project. We all have mental health, and we all need to look after it”, Paralympic mentalist Garda Eve McCrystal said at the project launch.

Anyone looking to find out more information about the ‘New Connections’ project can contact Olivia Conlon from Louth Volunteer Centre, email Oliivia@voluneerlouth.ie