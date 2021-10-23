New cars, Drogs stars and more at Drogheda Motor Show

Drogheda United stars Mark Doyle and Ahu Obhakhan at the Motor Show in Drogheda

THE Drogheda Motor Show is proving an outstanding success on Laurence’s Street, with the area attracting a great crowd of onlookers, checking out the new brands on offer.

The show will run until 5pm and there’s a bubbling atmosphere with two major celebrities already star attractions. Drogheda United players Mark Doyle and Ahu Obhakhan popped along to check out the new range of vehicles at one of the club’s sponsors, Blackstone Motors.

The lads stopped off for fan pictures before heading off to prepare for Sunday’s big game with Derry City at Head in the Game Park.

The street is closed to all traffic, creating a real buzz for premises.

There are a host of dealers with their range on show, including Jack Doran Motors (Kia and Citroën), Blackstone Motors (Renault,Dacia & Opel), Brian Reynolds Car Sales (Mazda & Fiat), Smiths of Drogheda (Ford & Ford Commercial Vehicles), Windsor Peugeot Drogheda (Peugeot), Colm Quinn BMW Drogheda (BMW), Western Motors (Volkswagen and Skoda), John McCabe Nissan (Nissan) and Malones Toyota Drogheda (Toyota).

There are performances from Comhaltas, a fashion parade by the team from Sapphir Hair, a photo opportunity with Captain Brand New Drive and the Absurdist Pipe Band have also livened things up a notch or two!

Mayor James Byrne also paid a visit early on and said it was a great addition to the business calendar.

The show runs until 5pm.